Mary Jane Haymon, 77, of Pickens will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Services will be held at Mt. Moriah Church with burial immediately following at Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 390 East Madison Street in Durant. Services are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.