Janice Frazier Chisolm, 82, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Harland Creek Cemetery in Lexington. Pallbearers were Al Killebrew, Brooks Chisolm, Stephen Huffman, Louis Chisolm, Curtis Ray, Jr. and Cliff Ray. Honorary pallbearers were Jordan Eldridge, Julio Hernandez, Ethan Norwood, P.J. Huffman, John David Hitt, Jr. and Edward Chisolm. Rev. Brian Chisolm and Rev. Tracy Eldridge officiated.

Janice was born May 6, 1936 to Flossie Trigleth Frazier and Robert L. Frazier. She was the owner/operator of the Produce Stand. She is survived by her son Robert A. Chisolm of Lexington; daughters, Leigh Chisolm of Lexington and Susan C. Hitt of Paris, TN; six grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Chisolm was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Pete” Chisolm; son George Chisolm; brothers, Robert L. Frazier, Jr. and Dennis O. Frazier; and sister Juanita F. Bonin.