Funeral services for Ms. Flora Sutton will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary M. B. Church in Tchula, MS. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lexington, MS. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1 at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home in Lexington from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.