Mr. Napoleon Young, 63, of Tchula, MS passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood, MS. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Century Hairston Funeral Home in Lexington, MS. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity M.B. Church with burial in Treadwell Grove Cemetery.