Rev. Melzenia Reddex, 90, of Lexington passed on Monday, February 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m at Guiding Light COGIC in Lexington with burial immediately following at Greenlawn Cemetery, also in Lexington. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 390 East Madison Street in Durant. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.