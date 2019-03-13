CHARLES W. BURRELL By Holmes County Herald | March 13, 2019 | 0 Charles W. Burrell, 84, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Funeral services were held at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Burial was in Brister Cemetery in West, MS. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts EDWARD EARL COBB March 13, 2019 | No Comments » CARRIE FANNIE SWANSON March 6, 2019 | No Comments » RICHARD KIMES March 6, 2019 | No Comments » NAPOLEON YOUNG March 6, 2019 | 1 Comment » REV. MELZENIA REDDEX March 6, 2019 | No Comments »