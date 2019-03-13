EDWARD EARL COBB

Edward Earl “Ed” Cobb, 68, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home in West, MS. Visitation was held at 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Ed was born in Belzoni, MS to Mae Sue Rodgers Cobb and Harper Cobb. Ed was a catfish farmer and a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Belzoni.

Survivors are his wife Dee Dee Word Cobb; sons, Ward Cobb (Leigh Ann) of Meridian, Brent Cobb (Amanda) of Richland, Jason Cobb of Madison, Jeff Sides (Emily) of Cleveland and Bailey Britt of West; daughter Amber Ford (Jason) of Cleveland; brothers, Leon Cobb and Richard Cobb both of Ridgeland; sister Annie Ruth Millsaps of Greenwood; and ten grandchildren.