HORACE LAMAR “PECK” BOUCHILLON
Horace Lamar “Peck” Bouchillon, 93, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation was held from 12 noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the West Methodist Church. Burial was in the West City Cemetery.
Mr. Bouchillon was a 1943 graduate of West High School. In 1989 he retired after 40 years with the U.S. Postal Service. He served in the Army Air Corp during WWII and was a member of the Lexington Masonic Lodge #24 and also a member of West United Methodist Church.
Survivors are his wife of 69 years, Ila Robinson Bouchillon; sons, Paul Bouchillon (Susan M.) of Tupelo and Ralph Bouchillon of Durant; grandchildren, Mary Jennings Bouchillon, Richard Austin Bouchillon, Davis Robinson Bouchillon and Elizabeth Grace Bouchillon.
Memorials may be made to the West Methodist Church c/o Mary Ann Stevens, P.O. Box 38, West, MS 39192.