Horace Lamar “Peck” Bouchillon, 93, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation was held from 12 noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the West Methodist Church. Burial was in the West City Cemetery.

Mr. Bouchillon was a 1943 graduate of West High School. In 1989 he retired after 40 years with the U.S. Postal Service. He served in the Army Air Corp during WWII and was a member of the Lexington Masonic Lodge #24 and also a member of West United Methodist Church.

Survivors are his wife of 69 years, Ila Robinson Bouchillon; sons, Paul Bouchillon (Susan M.) of Tupelo and Ralph Bouchillon of Durant; grandchildren, Mary Jennings Bouchillon, Richard Austin Bouchillon, Davis Robinson Bouchillon and Elizabeth Grace Bouchillon.

Memorials may be made to the West Methodist Church c/o Mary Ann Stevens, P.O. Box 38, West, MS 39192.