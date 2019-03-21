On Friday, March 15, 2019, Missionary Edna L. Bates transitioned to be with the Lord at 7:00 a.m. She was the wife of the late John E. Bates, Sr., and was the mother of eight children. Mrs. Bates became a longtime employee of Holmes County School District, where she worked in Food Services and with children and the community.

Mrs. Bates was a member of Sandridge Missionary Baptist Church in Goodman, MS. Her funeral service will be held at Goodman-Pickens Elementary School at 3877 Highway 51 in Pickens, MS at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23. Her remains are at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home, 237 Yazoo Street, Lexington, MS 39095.

Mrs. Edna “Madea” Bate is survived by seven children, Barbara Bates Winters, Billy Bates, Curtis Bates, Charles Bates, Rosie Bates, Willie Bates and Donna Bates Harris; sister Elder Mary E. Carson; and brothers, Robert Anderson and Nathaniel Anderson. One son John E. Bates, Jr. preceded her in death. She also leaves 23 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren to mourn her passing.