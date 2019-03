Willie C. (Dude) Williams, 97, of Lexington, MS passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Lexington Manor. A funeral service will be held at Mt. Moriah M.B. Church in Lexington on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in West Shady Grove Church Cemetery in Lexington. Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.