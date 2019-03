Clifton Eugene Mabry, 86, mechanic, died March 21, 2019 in Goodman, MS. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Shrock United Methodist Church in Goodman.

Mr. Mabry was born January 3, 1933 to Mary E. Boggan Mabry and Martin Suggs Mabry, Sr. Cliff was a member of Pickens United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Navy.

Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Nancy Burrell Mabry; sons, Tom Mabry (Michelle) of Hattiesburg and John Mabry (Melissa) of Madison; sister Carol Mabry Hutchison (Ray) of Gadsden, AL; grandchildren, Mary Lais Mabry, Morgan Elizabeth Mabry, Walter Todd Mabry, Nathaniel Clifton Mabry, Madelyn Marie Mabry, John Alexander Mabry, and Anna Claire Mabry; and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shrock United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 521, Goodman, MS 39079.