Evelyn Bowers Lucas, 93, formerly of Durant, MS passed away March 13, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Katy, TX. Mrs. Lucas was born on May 15, 1925.

Survivors include her children, Early “Chipper” Lucas (Becky), Stephen Lucas (Patricia), Kathy Battalora (Harold), Laurie Mizell (Mike), Jonathan Lucas (Kym); nine grandchildren; one step granddaughter; 14 great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; a sister Helena Barr of Hornell, New York; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and her husband, Early M. Lucas, Sr., also formerly of Durant, MS.

Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn Lucas will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, MS, with private burial at Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery, Ebenezer, MS.