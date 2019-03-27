John Larry “Skippy” Ellington, 68, died March 23, 2019 at his residence in Kosciusko, MS. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sallis Cemetery in Sallis, MS.

Mr. Ellington was born December 1, 1950 to Nola Odom Ellington and Allie Ellington. For 34 years he was the street and water superintendent for the City of Durant. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Durant and had served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors are his wife Martha Ellington; son Joe A. Ellington (Lauren) of Madison; daughter Tabetha Daves (Terry) of Kosciusko; brother Jack Ellington of Kosciusko; sister Shirley Williams of Thomastown; and six grandchildren.