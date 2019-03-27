Joseph Wayne “Joe” Spell died Saturday, March 23, 2019. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home. Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial was in Tranquill Cemetery in Yazoo County.

Joe was born December 12, 1974 to Glenda Winstead Spell and Jimmy Wayne Spell. Joe was an HVAC Engineer at Holmes Community College. He was a member of Eden Baptist Church.

Survivors are his mother, Glenda W. Millwood of Yazoo City; son Drayton Spell of Yazoo City; daughter Madison Spell of Coxburg; brothers, Michael Lynn Spell of Yazoo City, Robert Millwood of Yazoo City and Eugene Millwood, Jr. of Benton; and nephew Zachary Dylan Spell of Yazoo City.