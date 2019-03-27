Milton Hoover, 89, died March 26, 2019 at his residence in Durant. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Durant. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial will be in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant.

Mr. Hoover was a self employed carpenter. He owned Hoover’s in Durant. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Durant. He is survived by his family, Dorothy Jean Hoover, Randy Hoover, Sherry McCrory (Richard), Shiloh Wammack, Larry Fields, Cody McCrory, Brittany McCrory Allen (Josh) and Cole Allen.

Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 132 W. Mulberry, Durant, MS 39063.