Clarence “Pete” Byrd, 63, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his residence. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Pete was an operator with Hammett Gravel Company. He was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church. Also, Pete had served with the MS National Guard.

Survivors are his brother David Allen Byrd of Lexington; sisters, Jo Ann Robinson of Pineville, LA and Judy Broyles (Monk) of Durant; uncle Lamar Spell (Rose) of Florence; aunts, Barbara Sue Spell of Madison and Reba Spell of Clinton; niece Laura Stafford (Andre’) of Milton, FL; nephew PFC William Tanner Robinson, USMC, deployed overseas and great nephews, Gabriel and Gavin Stafford.