Ellen Maurine Runnels Shows, 95, of Lexington, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born September 25, 1923, to the late Alonzo and Ola (Jones) Runnels of Magee, MS. With a sweet spirit and a servant’s heart, she worked as a registered nurse for over 45 years, including over 33 years at the community hospital in Lexington. A devoted wife, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joe Tillson Shows, originally of Taylorsville, MS. A beloved mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Elizabeth Shows; and son Michael Tillson Shows. She was also preceded in death by her sister Bonnie Patterson of Sumrall, MS; and brothers Fred Runnels of Pascagoula, MS, Charles Runnels of Indianapolis, IN, and Harold Runnels of Magee, MS. She is survived by her daughter Jo Ellen (David) Shirley of Mangham, LA; sons, Ronnie (Vickie) Shows of Lexington, MS and Tim (Denise) Shows of Braxton, MS; daughter-in-law Lila Shows of Clinton, MS; sisters, Eloise Thompson of Hammond, LA, Linda (Ronnie) Brown of Magee, MS, and Ann (Billy) Welch of Mendenhall, MS; and brother George (Pat) Runnels of Magee, MS. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services were held at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS on Monday, April 1, followed by burial at Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First Baptist Church of Lexington, P.O. Box 237, Lexington, MS, 39095.