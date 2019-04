Anthony Bernard Banks, a native of Durant, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was 33 years old. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at ACH Memorial CME Church in Camden, MS at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Old Hebron Cemetery, also in Camden. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 390 East Madison Street in Durant. Services are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.