Captain Donald “Don” Berlin

Campbell, Sr.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Captain Donald “Don” Berlin Campbell, Sr., CEC, USN (Ret.) of Easton, MD on March 31, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Integrace Bayleigh Chase, Easton, MD. He was 80 years young. Don was a beloved husband, loving father, proud grandfather and friend to all.

Born on November 8, 1938 in Lexington, Mississippi to the late Ruth and Ray Campbell; Don graduated from Durant High School in Durant, Mississippi; attended Mississippi State for a year before entering the United States Naval Academy, graduating with the Class of 1961. Don proudly served his country for 31 years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. After retiring from the USN, Don was Director of Facilities for Montgomery Community College until 2001. Don lived simply, loved generously, cared deeply and always spoke kindly. He would do anything for those he loved and he did it with such joy. He was an awesome husband. He delighted in his sons and treasured every moment he could spend with them. He loved the USNA; attending Navy football games; playing golf; gardening; doing crossword puzzles; traveling and, later in life, ballroom dancing. Most of all Don loved his wife and sons. Don was always excited about life and never tired of trying new things or seeing new places. Even as Alzheimer’s took so much from him he continued to be a source of love and an example of grace to those blessed to know him.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, his much loved sister, Ruth Ray Dinstel and her husband, Woody, and his first wife, Martha. Don is survived by his wife, Kathryn, of Easton, sons, Donald B. Campbell, Jr., (Ann Marie) of Collegeville, Pa; Joseph A. Campbell (Susanna) of Arlington, VA; Richard O. Campbell (Kris) of Montgomery Village, MD; stepsons, Jason D. Alim (Shelley) of Durham, NC; Nicholas C. Alim (Dorothy) of Carmichael, CA; thirteen grandchildren: Elizabeth Campbell, Joseph Campbell, William Campbell, Kathryn Campbell, Sara Jane Campbell, Ross Campbell, Katherine Campbell, Mason Alim, Reagan Alim, Hudson Alim, Jackson Alim, Carson Alim, Cassidy Alim.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church, 111 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD, with The Rev. Dr. William J. Ortt officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service in the parish hall. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Don’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Maryland Chapter, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or to the Recovery Ministry at Christ Church.

