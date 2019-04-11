Graveside services for Estell Burt Smith, 73, of Glen Allan were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5 at Odd Fellow Cemetery in Lexington, MS. She died Tuesday, April 2 at Delta Regional Medical Center. Arrangements were under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville.

Mrs. Smith was born in Clinton, LA on July 9, 1945. She was a former employee of KMart in Yazoo City and she retired from Sunflower Grocery in Hollandale.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas D. Smith. She is survived by two daughters, Terri Thrasher (Larry) of Mountain View, AR and Rose New (Randy) of Glen Allan; sister, Bernice Hopson of Yazoo City and one granddaughter, Amanda Prestage.