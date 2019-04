Visitation for Walter Rimpson (W.L. Rimpson) will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. at Century Hairston Funeral Home in Lexington, MS. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church of God in Christ in Lexington with burial in Jenkins Cemetery.