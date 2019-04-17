Justin Dale Johnson, 36, of Lexington passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Graveside services will follow immediately at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Justin was born May 7, 1982 to Deborah Bishop Johnson and Johnnie Dale Johnson. He was a welder with Emerald Transformers and a Baptist.

Justin is survived by his daughter Avery Tallan Johnson of Ridgeland; mother Debbie Bishop of Lexington; brother Cagnie Landon Johnson of Lexington; paternal grandmother Margaret Johnson of Lexington; maternal grandfather Sidney Bishop of Kosciusko; aunts, Judy Fuller of Lexington and Judy Johnson Evans of Prattville, Alabama; and uncle Matt Bishop of Philadelphia.