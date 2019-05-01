Billy Adams Upchurch, 85, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home in Sallis, MS. Visitation was held from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Graveside services were held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Sallis Cemetery in Sallis, MS.

Billy was born May 15, 1933 to Edna Adams Upchurch and Walter L. Upchurch. He had worked in the light and water department for the City of Durant.

He is survived by his wife Rowena Upchurch; sons, Ricky Upchurch (Ann) of Sallis and Tommy Upchurch (Linda) of Statesboro, GA; daughter Carol Raborn (Larry) of Edwards; son-in-law Steven Cox of Starkville; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his daughter Susan Cox.

Billy was a good man, a good husband, and a good father who loved his family.