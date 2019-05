Services for Mrs. Ora L. Benson will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Guiding Light Church of God in Christ. Interment will follow at Benson Cemetery, Highway 17 N, Lexington, MS. Visitation for Mrs. Benson will be held Friday, May 3 from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.