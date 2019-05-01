WILLIAM A. PALMER, JR.

Services for Mr. William A. Palmer, Jr. will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3 from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m.

  1. Dorethea Banks on May 3, 2019 at 7:36 am

    I am his oldest child. I will not be able to attend but I’m there in spirit. I will miss my Dad.

