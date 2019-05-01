WILLIAM A. PALMER, JR. By Holmes County Herald | May 1, 2019 | 1 Services for Mr. William A. Palmer, Jr. will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3 from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. Posted in Obituaries 1 Comment Dorethea Banks on May 3, 2019 at 7:36 am I am his oldest child. I will not be able to attend but I’m there in spirit. I will miss my Dad. Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BILLY ADAMS UPCHURCH May 1, 2019 | No Comments » OTHA D. RANDLE, JR. May 1, 2019 | No Comments » ORA L. BENSON May 1, 2019 | No Comments » JAMES W. HOLLEY April 17, 2019 | No Comments » JUSTIN DALE JOHNSON April 17, 2019 | No Comments »
I am his oldest child. I will not be able to attend but I’m there in spirit. I will miss my Dad.