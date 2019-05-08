Jerry Lamar Hobson, 67, died May 2, 2019 at the MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Visitation was held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Memorial services to followed at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.

Jerry had retired from Lexington Homes where he had been production manager for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife Lynda; sons, Jeremy Hobson (Christy) of Decaturville, TN and Nick Hobson of Cleveland, TN; daughter Kelly Burelson (Greg) of Summerton, TN; sister Joyce Humphrey of Euless, TX; and grandchildren, Madison, Anisten, Reagan, Brilynn, Addyson, Lexi and Elizabeth.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jennifer Sterling Brown Animal Rescue of Holmes County, c/o Sterling Brown Starns, P.O. Box 927, Lexington, MS 39095.