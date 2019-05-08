Ms. Stephanie Denise Waters, of Tchula, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood. She was 43 years old. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Tchula Church of Christ on 53 Taylor Street in Tchula. Burial will immediately follow at Shiloh Church Cemetery in Carroll County. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at 390 East Madison Street in Durant. Services are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.