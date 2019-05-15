Rachel Rodgers O’Kelley, formerly of Lexington, died May 6, 2019 at the Atwood Personal Care Home in Kosciusko, MS. Visitation was held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Lexington. Funeral services followed at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Rachel was an accountant for several businesses including Weathersby Chevrolet-Buick and Hughes and Stotts, CPA until her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lexington.

Survivors are son John W. O’Kelley, III of Atlanta, GA; daughters, Carol O’Kelley Chandler of Madison and Judy O’Kelley Davis (Charlie) of Kosciusko; brother Wayne Rodgers (Nell) of Collierville, TN; grandchildren, Alecia Persac, Blair Chandler, Ben Chandler, Brent Davis, John Davis and Brian Davis; and great grandchildren, Houston Persac, Chance Persac, Baylie-Ballard Chandler, Phen Chandler, Chase Coleman, Sydney Coleman and Dylan Davis.