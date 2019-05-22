Patricia Bailey Rodgers, 88, of Lexington, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, after a sudden illness. Funeral services were held Friday, May 17, 2019.

Pat was born on June 2, 1930 in Lexington, MS. She was the daughter of Troy and Lula Belle Bailey. Pat was married to Carl (Teat) Rodgers on August 15, 1948. She lived her entire life in Lexington and was a lifelong member of Oregon Memorial Church where she remained active until the time of her death. She was honored on Mother’s Day as the oldest mother attending church.

Survivors include her children, Clay (Mickie) Rodgers of Lexington, Cathy (Bob) Spewak of Falls Church, VA and Gail (Bert) Langford of Lexington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Teat, and son, Ken. She will also be missed by her seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Bill) Walker of Brandon, Greg (Mary Leigh) Rodgers of Gluckstadt, Carla Christenson of Springfield, VA, Josh Christenson of Tampa, FL, Suzanne (Jeremy) Gillean of College Grove, TN, Justin (Allison) Langford of Lexington and Blake (Randi) Langford of Lexington. Her 11 great grandchildren will also greatly miss her: Tyler, Katelyn and Makenzie Walker of Brandon; Dylan and Teagan Mahoney of Springfield, VA; Jon Wyatt, Chance and Brayden Langford of Lexington; Easton and Mason Rodgers of Gluckstadt; and Parker Langford of Lexington.

Memorial donations may be made to Oregon Memorial Church, P.O. Box 163, Lexington, MS 39095.