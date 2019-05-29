Ora Lee Travis Irvin, age 75 of Lexington, MS, departed this life on Friday, May 3,

2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Ida Mae Travis, four brothers, Lesley, Walter, Freddie and Eddie, and four sisters, Juanita, Curlene,Willie Alice and Warrine.

Ora was educated in Holmes County School District, graduating from Lexington Attendance Center (LAC), now Holmes County Central High School. She relocated to Chicago, IL, working in the hospitality industry at Rainbow Inn, Zanzibar Motel and Airport Inn. Later she married the late Eugene Irvin. When her mother’s health failed she returned to Mississippi to care for her every need until her death.

Ora was a loving, kind and friendly person who loved people, always willing to share her life’s experiences to encourage and assist many in making reasonable decisions. She was family oriented and maintained close communication with her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Loyalty and loving kindness she extended to those near and dear.

Ora loved to work in her flower garden of roses, irises, hibiscus, lily’s, hostas, azaleas and cactus. She wanted her yard neat and clean.

Ora leaves many happy memories shared with her two sons, Matthew Irvin, Chicago, IL, Marcus Irvin, Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren, Kishawana, Marquise, Destiny, Marcus Jr., Mekhi, and Choyce; two sisters, Christine Ray, Memphis, TN, Catherine Coats, Lexington, MS; one brother Richard Travis, Jr., Lexington, MS; a niece she raised as a daughter, Mackcine Jordan, Indianapolis, IN and her two sons, Nicholas and Julien; one sister-in-law Robbie Travis, Memphis, TN; a special cousin Barbara Noel, Lexington, MS; other nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Delta Burial Corporation of Lexington, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

The Family of Ora Lee Travis Irvin wishes to give thanks for the many prayers, cards, calls, texts, visits and contributions made during our time of sadness. May blessings from above continue with all of you.