CRAWFORD ROANE LOGAN, JR.

Funeral services for Crawford R. Logan, Jr. of Tchula were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home, Lexington. Visitation was from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 also at the funeral home. Internment was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS.

Crawford died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood, MS at the age of 92. He was a veteran of World War II, a Mason, a Shriner and a life time Sigma Chi member. He resided his entire life on Oak Grove Plantation, which has been the continuous family farm since 1917. Rev. Tim Starnes of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Cleveland officiated the service.

He is survived by his son Crawford R. Logan, III and his wife Tami of Tchula, MS; grandsons, Crawford Roane Logan, IV and his wife Libbi of Cleveland, MS and Christopher Logan and his wife Lee Lee of Greenwood, MS; great-grandsons, Nathan Roane Logan and Thomas Rayner Logan of Cleveland; and great granddaughter Sara Crawford Logan of Greenwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Crawford and Claribel Logan and his wife of 62 years, Bettye Sue Ray Logan.

The family requests that memorials be made to Tchula Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 937, Tchula, MS 39169 or the charity of your choice.