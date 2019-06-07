David Lee Meeks, 88, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday May 31, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Harlands Creek Baptist Church. Burial was in the church cemetery.

David was a employed with Mississippi Department of Transportation for 25 years, retiring as a superintendent.

Survivors are his wife of 69 years, Mary Francis Chisolm Meeks; sons, David Lee Meeks, Jr. (Gwen) of Cruger, Mike Meeks (Debby C.) of Lexington and Tim Meeks (Debbie G.) of Lexington; niece Peggy Jo Killebrew of Lexington; nephew Ricky White of Jackson; grandchildren, Michael Meeks, Matt Meeks (Maegan), Nikki Edwards (Chuck), Ashley Ledbetter (Brannon) and Jared Meeks (Conner); and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial may be made to the Harlands Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Jimmy or Patsy Thomas, 7540 Ebenezer Coxburg Road, Lexington, MS 39095.