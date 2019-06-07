Gregory “Greg” Lenord Smith was born in Lexington, MS. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Allie Mae and Percy Smith, Jr.

Greg graduated from Lexington Attendance Center in Lexington in 1983. He furthered his education at Tougaloo College in Jackson, MS. Greg joined Asia M.B. Church in Lexington at an early age. After moving to Philadelphia, MS, he became a member of Ivy Street Church of Christ in Philadelphia. Greg worked for the Census Bureau, Primerica Insurance and Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg, MS. He later was employed at the Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia. He worked there for 17 years. Greg was very passionate about playing cards, dominoes and watching his Dallas Cowboy football games.

Greg entered into eternity on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Rush Specialty Hospital in Meridian, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving devoted wife Tremmina Smith; one son Tristan Seales; his loving mother Dorothy Jean Dixon; two sisters, Raquel J. Dixon and Carmella Johnson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The Dixon and Smith families would like to thank everybody for your prayers and condolences in our time of need.