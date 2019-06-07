Mrs. Ila Robinson Bouchillon died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice Home in Tupelo, MS. Visitation was held from 12:00 noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at West Methodist Church in West, MS. Burial was in the West Cemetery in West, MS.

Ila was born October 9, 1930 to Bessie Huffman Robinson and Ary Lafayette Robinson. She had been employed with Tylon and Hunter Engineer where she was office manager. She had also served as treasurer at Durant Methodist Church. Ila was the most unselfish person always thinking of others first.

Survivors are sons, Paul Bouchillon and his wife Susan of Tupelo and Ralph Bouchillon of Durant; grandchildren, Mary Jennings Bouchillon, Richard Austin Bouchillon, Davis Robinson Bouchillon and Elizabeth Grace Bouchillon.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 69 years, Horace “Peck” Bouchillon who died March 17, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Methodist Church P.O. Box 38, West, MS 39192 or West Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 114, West, MS 39192.