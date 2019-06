There will be a combined memorial service for Sybil Truitt Cartee (July 30, 1942 – September 15, 2014) and her grandson, Thomas Scott Shaffer (September 3, 2009 – September 3, 2009) on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held in conjunction with ceremonies to lay to rest their ashes at graveside, in Oddfellows Cemetery, Lexington, Mississippi. Longtime family friends, Mike Steen and Carlton McNeer will officiate.