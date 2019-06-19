Mildred Jean (Redmond) Davis of Lexington, MS, 68, born November 19, 1950 peacefully transitioned this realm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Merit Health Center in Jackson MS. She leaves behind to cherish her, daughter Alice Tracy Davis, beautiful granddaughter Lessie Jean Newman, older sister Maxine (Harry) Holmes, younger sister Linda (Redmond) Mayfield, younger brother Randy Smith, special niece Tracy “Jean” Redmond, special nephew Alphonso Demond Mayfield (Alexis), special grand niece Eden Selah Mayfield, and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding her in death were her mother Alice Redmond, father Man Augusta Smith, brothers Earles Redmond, Robert Lee Anderson, Charles Redmond, Albert Smith, Clyde Smith, and sister Mary Jean Fowlkes.

Mildred, known by family as Jean, graduated from Stillman College with a social work degree. She returned to Lexington to service Holmes County school system as a social worker for decades and later retired at the age of 66 from North Central Planning and Development District in Winona MS, working side by side with her friend and teammate Terry Jones. At the age of 38 Jean married Joe Davis (later divorced) and the union produced one child.

Jean touched and impacted every soul she met. Per Jean’s wishes, the family will hold a very small memorial at St. Maryland Church of God in Christ, Goodman, MS on Friday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. where family and friends can share great memories There will be no burial immediately following. We welcome your prayers for Jean’s peaceful passage to the ancestors and warm healing wishes to the family. She will be greatly and eternally missed.