CHARLES LEE PICKLE By Holmes County Herald | June 26, 2019

Charles Lee Pickle of Durant, MS passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Southern Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.