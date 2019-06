William Felton McNeese, Sr., 61, of Madison, MS, formerly of Pickens, MS, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 7717 Old Canton Road, Madison, MS. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Madison. Natchez Trace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.