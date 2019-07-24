Carol P. Melton, “Mom” to her grandchildren and great-grands, age 80, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 24 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS. Funeral services followed with interment in Emory Methodist Church Cemetery in Holmes County.

Mrs. Melton was preceded in death by her husband William Arthur Melton; grandson T. D. Melton; daughter-in-law Teressa Melton; mother and father, Nan and John Pierson; brother Ronald Pierson; sisters, Phyllis Moody, Shirley Beck, Donna Kaufmann and Jody Gast.

Mrs. Melton is survived by her children, Benny (Jennifer) Melton, Toby (Vickie) Melton, Tim (Melaine) Melton, Lisa (Wade) Williams, W. A. (Christi) Melton and Laura (Jeff) McWilliams; grandchildren, Brook, Brittany, Spence, Whitney, Maggie, Lake, Hattie, Jade, Sam, Will, Cole, Lilli, Luke, Amber, Taylor and Greyson; great grandchildren, Roe, Rhett, Reece, Ripley, Rainer, Milla, Russ, Duren, Liam, Collier, Art, June, Lee, Scarlett, Grant, Jon Wyatt, Stokeleigh and Jett. Mrs. Melton is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and sweet friends.

Mrs. Melton was a 1956 graduate of Mitchell High School in Mitchell, South Dakota. Mom had many different jobs through the years. She worked as a lifeguard, movie usher, waitress, factory worker, supervisor, cashier, bookkeeper, grocery store owner, chief cook and bottle washer at Deerfield restaurant, all while raising six kids and loving grand babies and great grands. She liked to say she wasn’t born in the South, but she got here as fast as she could.