Lillian Ware 85, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her residence. Mrs.Ware was born in Durant, to Vernon Rowe and Hazel Holmes Hathcock who preceded her in death. Lillian was a graduate of Lexington High School and a homemaker. She was also preceded in death by her husband Clifton Eugene Ware. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, Mississippi with interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.

Lillian is survived by sons, Clifton Eugene Ware of Ft. Worth, TX, Lenard Ray Ware (Darlene) of Lexington and Claude Tracy Ware of Taverse City, WI; sister Mary Hathcock Winfield of Madison, MS; and brother Vernon Rowe Hathcock, Jr. of Kosciusko, MS. She is also survived by grandchildren, Alicia Wigginton (Philip), Lenard Ware, Jr. (Kerri), Bryan Ware (Jamie), Dylan, Daniel, Alivia and Sophia Ware; and three great grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to be sent to The Mississippi Kidney Foundation, 3000 Old Canton Rd., Suite 100, Jackson, MS 39216.