Mark Thweatt Hathcock formerly of Durant, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Yellobusha General Nursing Home in Water Valley, MS.

Mr. Hathcock was retired from the I.C.C. Railroad and Hand Motor Company. He was also a member of Unity Baptist Church in West, MS.

Mark is survived by his wife Sarah Ellis Hathcock of Water Valley; his daughter Annette (Cisy) Mims (Wayne) of Oxford, MS; son Mark E. Hathcock (Elaine) of Phenix City, AL; sister Marjorie Gates of Elkton, TN; seven grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Mark was preceded in death by his parents Bennie L. and Lorene Thweatt Hathcock and a brother Roy Hathcock.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 30 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church near West. Visitation was held at the church from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. Burial followed in the church cemetery.