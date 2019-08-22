GLADYS ESTELLE STEEN

Funeral services for Gladys Estelle (Fultz) Steen, 88, were held at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS at 11:00 a.m., Thursday August 15, 2019 following visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment followed at Hebron Cemetery in Montgomery County.

Officiating ministers were Rev. Donald Self assisted by Rev. Doyle Mitchell.

Mrs. Steen, a resident of Attala County, died at her home on Tuesday, August 13 following a short illness. She was born in Carroll County and spent most of her life in Attala and Holmes Counties.

Mrs. Steen is survived by a son Mike Steen and wife Carolyn of Kosciusko; daughter Denise Storey Horne and husband Wayne of Kosciusko; brother Marvin Fultz of Memphis; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and special friend Billy Cook.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Steen.

Culpepper Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.