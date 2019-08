Funeral Services for Mr. Otha Randle, 85, of Lexington, MS are to be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Holly Grove M. B. Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Randle will be held on Friday, August 23 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home.