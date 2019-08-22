Walter T. Eubanks, 71, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born September 25, 1947 in Lexington, Mississippi to James Welborn and Mary Ware Eubanks. Walter attended schools in Lexington and graduated in 1966. Upon graduating he enlisted in the US Army National Guard. He was also in the civil service at Ft. Wolters after moving to Texas from MS. Walter received several outstanding awards during his service and reached rank of E-7/Sergeant First Class, retiring after 28 years of service. After his years in the service he became a certified electrician; he was very conscientious of his work. Walter also liked tinkering with lawn mowers after retirement, helping many people in his community. He was a life member of the National Guard Association, member of the American Legion Post 75 in Mineral Wells for 38 years, and a member of the 50 + Club in Graford.

Walter met the love of his life, Kathy Morales, in 2002 and they married on June 18, 2011. They had a great life together for 17 ½ years.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Eubanks of Graford; son and daughter-in-law, Richard Darrin and Ashley Charles of Mineral Wells; grandchildren, Thomas Aaron Charles of Ft. Benning, GA and Presley Ann Charles of Mineral Wells; mother, Mary Eubanks of Lexington, MS; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Jeff Alford of Lexington, MS. He is also survived by nieces, Wendy Maness of TN and Crystal McFarland of AK; a great niece and nephew and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by brother, James Eubanks; father, Welborn Eubanks; and grandparents. His very dear friend, Jess Ragle, also preceded him in death.

Visitation was held on Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21 at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home with burial following at Graford Cemetery.