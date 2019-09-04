Services for Edgar Allen Johnson were held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. graveside in Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula, MS.

Mr. Johnson, age 74, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS.

He was born on March 16, 1945, to the late Edgar and Edith Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a master carpenter for over 35 years but continued to work many years after. He was a member of Horseshoe Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his brother Charles Robert Johnson and his granddaughter Gwendolyn Grace Johnson.

He is survived by his wife Linda Johnson of Tchula, MS; a son Mike Johnson (Lorrie) of Benton, MS; two granddaughters, Mary Margaret Thomas (Bryan) of Yazoo City, MS and Sara Allyn Johnson of Vaughn, MS; and four step-grandchildren, John Wiebe, Jacob Wiebe, Chloe Sellers and Sunny Sellers.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula. Rev. Mike Steen officiated the services. Pallbearers were Bryan Thomas, Heath Killebrew, Keath Killebrew, Mitch Leflore and Steve Diffey. Honorary pallbearers were Dale Young, Ricky Pullen and Billy Roy Baker.

Memorials may be made to Pinecrest Cemetery or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Southern Funeral Home of Lexington, MS was in charge of arrangements.