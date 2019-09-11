Bettye Sue Johnson, 86, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in Lexington, Mississippi to Walter “Josh” Wigley and Nancy Jane Edwards Wigley, she was a retired manager of Pig-n-Chik restaurant.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, the father of her children, her first husband, William Franklin Rodgers, William Smith “Smitty” Johnson and the love of her life, John Veitch; her siblings, Annie Mae Wigley Byrd, Mary Jessie Wigley Boland, Walter Warren Wigley, Nancy Wigley Ellison, Mose Wigley, Noel Wigley; her twin infant brothers, Ernest and Ervin, and her grandson, Mathew Rodgers.

She is survived by her sons, William Franklin Rodgers, Jr. (Kerry) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Walter Arp Rodgers (Diane) of Seffner, Florida, David Hiram Rodgers (Rita) of Durant, Mississippi and Edward Sanders Rodgers (Jen) of Larkspur, Colorado; daughters, Bettina “Tina” Sue Rodgers Franklin (Mike) of Jacksonville and Keturah Lynn Rodgers Proctor (Glen) of Claudeville, Virginia; her sister, Pauline Wigley Carney of Madison, Mississippi; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Bettye displayed a true servant’s heart throughout her life. We will miss the way she loved others through her home cooked meals and jovial conversation. The Kitchen is closed now; the Cook is at rest.

Services were held on Monday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m., preceded by visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., at Bayou Meto Church, 26200 Hwy. 107, Jacksonville, officiated by David Talbert. Burial was in Coxburg Methodist Cemetery in Coxburg, Mississippi.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., (501)224-2200.