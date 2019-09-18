Emilie Flower Thost, 81, native of Lexington and long-time resident of the Jackson, Mississippi area passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Arbor Nursing Home in Ridgeland, MS.

Emilie graduated from Lexington High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi State University. She was a retired microbiologist with the Mississippi State Veterinary Diagnostic Lab.

Emilie was preceded in death by her husband Fred O. Thost and her parents Julius Nathan Flower and Ruth Boyd Flower. She is survived by cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 8 at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson, MS. Burial was in Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS.