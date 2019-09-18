Michael (Zig) Zeigler, 64, of Canton, MS passed away peacefully with family by his side at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He is now cancer free and pain free in the loving arms of Jesus. He was born on March 10, 1955 in Lexington, MS to Billy and Mary Ann Zeigler.

He was a 1974 graduate of Central Holmes Academy and a 1979 graduate of Ole Miss. He worked over 30 years in the food service industry until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Canton. Mike was a proud Ole Miss fan and a devoted “Pop Pop” to his precious grandchildren.

Mike loved people and he never met a stranger. He was always ready to share a story or hear a new one. He loved to hunt, fish, metal detect, CB radios, electronics, and was known to frequent certain Flea Markets. Of course, his favorite past time was Facebook.

Mike is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Pentecost Zeigler; son Stephen Zeigler (Emily) of Leesburg, MS; daughter Lee Ann Hales (Mark) of Odenville, AL; grandchildren, Ansley Zeigler, Will Zeigler, Jack Hales and Ruby Kathryn Hales.

Visitation was held Monday, September 16 from 5-7 at Breeland Funeral Home, and Tuesday, September 17 at the funeral home from 9:30 until the 11:00 funeral service at First Baptist Church of Canton. Burial was held in the Canton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or Hospice Ministries 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.

An online guestbook is available at Breelandfuneralhome.com