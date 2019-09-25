Jessie M. Boyd, 70, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, formerly of Lexington, Mississippi, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was formerly known as Jeffie Lee B.

Ms. Boyd was the daughter of Canvernada (Nate) Diggs Boyd and Thomas J. (Jeff) Boyd, both from the Tchula/Lexington area. She was a former Civil Rights activist.

Ms. Boyd was laid to rest on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Dr. Bishop L. B. Thurmond of Star of Faith Church and Reverend Dr. J. Williams officiated the service. Century Hairston Funeral Home in Lexington and Delta Burial in Lexington were in charge of the arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, James, Emmett, Nelson, Tate and Louis.

Left to cherish her memory are: two daughters, Sabrina Boyd of Minnesota and Gwendolyn Boyd of IL; a great grandson she raised as her son, Arcale Boyd of IL; brothers, James Kimbrough of IL, Anthony Boyd of IL and Minister Lazarus Boyd of MS; sisters, Sara Kimbrough of Jackson, MS, Nita Vaughn of Missouri and Dr. Bishop L. B. Thurmond of the Star of Faith Church Worldwide Mississippi; a special caregiver, her nephew Tracy L. Thurmond of MS; special granddaughters, Cambry, Shaniece and Cassandra, all of IL; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

We appreciate each and everyone for their prayers, kindness, support and donations.