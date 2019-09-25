KATHERIE DUNKIN CAGLE

Katherine Dunkin Cagle passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in her home in Durant, MS, surrounded by the love of her five daughters.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 132 West Mulberry St., Durant, MS 39063, with funeral services at 11:30. Coy Miller, inspired spiritual leader of Castalian Springs Retreat, will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Brister Cemetery, Highway 51, West, MS. Arrangements are by Southern Funeral, Lexington, MS.

Mrs. Cagle was born in Alexandria, LA, to Elizabeth Saunders Dunkin and John Benbrook Dunkin on February 16, 1930. In 1941 the Dunkin family moved to Durant where Katherine attended Durant School and met her future husband Carson Ervin Cagle. They married in 1948 and began a busy life filled with many changes, excitement, creative endeavors and life-long friendships. The sometimes significant struggles were always overcome by commitment, strength and abundant love. They raised their five children in Durant, Southaven and Maben and instilled in each of them integrity, generosity of spirit and the vital importance of education.

Katherine is preceded in death by her mother and her husband of 49 years. She is survived by her sister Martha Jo Killebrew (Bobby); and her five daughters, Cassie Humphries (Tom), Carinda Cagle Swann, Candace Jo Cagle (Ray Haas), Carmen Brown (Terry), Christie Hull (Phil). She was a devoted grandmother of ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins who have enjoyed her love and laughter.

Donations in her memory can be made to: Coy Miller ℅ Castalian Springs Retreat, 6786 Castalian Springs Road, Durant, MS 39063.

The family offers sincere gratitude to Dr. Kristi Trimm, Dr. Michael Bensler, Mike Irvin, St. Joseph Hospice and the many others who provided loving care for Katherine at her home and at Highland Home.